OmiseGO Market Capitalization Tops $270.28 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $270.28 million and approximately $128.50 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00024220 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Vebitcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004355 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001179 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Livecoin, CoinEx, Independent Reserve, Kucoin, BitMart, Zebpay, Coinone, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bithumb, BigONE, DigiFinex, DDEX, COSS, Liqui, Iquant, ABCC, Coinrail, IDCM, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Braziliex, Radar Relay, Hotbit, IDEX, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, Coinnest, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, Binance, Bancor Network, C2CX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitbns, FCoin, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Tokenomy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, AirSwap, B2BX, IDAX, Exmo, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, TOPBTC, BX Thailand, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, BitForex, Crex24, BitBay, Fatbtc, HitBTC, TDAX, Neraex and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

