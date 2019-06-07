Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 289.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,633,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $866,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,520,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock worth $2,810,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.05.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

