Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.13-2.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.13-2.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $1,796,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,302 shares of company stock worth $18,804,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

