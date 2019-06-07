O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,409 Shares of IDT Co. (IDT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 120.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 124,736 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 202,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.70. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.47 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 0.74%.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,606 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $25,025.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 4,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $26,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $75,221. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

