Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Director Purchases $17,050.00 in Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson bought 11,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,362,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,262.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, James George Robinson bought 9,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,580.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, James George Robinson bought 8,500 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, James George Robinson bought 9,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $15,120.00.

On Friday, May 24th, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $12,720.00.

NYMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 104,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,199. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 175.82% and a negative net margin of 6,101.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Director Purchases $17,050.00 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/nymox-pharmaceutical-corp-nymx-director-purchases-17050-00-in-stock.html.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.