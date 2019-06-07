Nuvista Energy (NVA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) was down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.77. Approximately 230,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,060,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. Cormark decreased their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The company has a market cap of $628.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.46.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,487,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,639,356.56. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,650 shares of company stock worth $52,683.

About Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

