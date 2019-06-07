Numis Securities Lowers RWS (RWS) to Add

Numis Securities downgraded shares of RWS (LON:RWS) to an add rating in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get RWS alerts:

RWS stock opened at GBX 619 ($8.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 379 ($4.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 632 ($8.26).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.