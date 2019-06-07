Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,083 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $155,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $89,987.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,385.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,690. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

