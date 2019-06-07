Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $612,000 Stake in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 528,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 97,165 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 635,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,774,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,693,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,952.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $43.42 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

