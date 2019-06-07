Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 931 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,926,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after buying an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,010,198 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,362,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,161,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,392,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $759.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wellington Shields lowered Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

