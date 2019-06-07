Northern Trust Corp Has $515.98 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $515,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $14.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.50. 44,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.62 and a 52-week high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.58.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.93, for a total transaction of $1,012,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,824,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total transaction of $377,834.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,031 shares of company stock worth $15,232,996. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

