Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in L Brands Inc (LB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,445,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,516,000 after acquiring an additional 535,348 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,224,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,464,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,201 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,551,000 after acquiring an additional 623,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 95,224 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

NYSE LB opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

