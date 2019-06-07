Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,937 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 42,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,327,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,732 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

