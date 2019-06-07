Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $373,166,000 after purchasing an additional 337,264 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,308,457 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $228,529,000 after acquiring an additional 231,455 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,136 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,077,165 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after acquiring an additional 130,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,258 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 248,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.28.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 111,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,750. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.90). Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4825 per share. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

