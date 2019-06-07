Next.exchange (NEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55,275.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Next.exchange has a market cap of $2.43 million and $55,275.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00008810 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Crex24 and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $746.72 or 0.09427588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00039000 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001694 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013532 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 44,275,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,478,982 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

