New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,536,000 after buying an additional 210,960 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $160,102,000 after buying an additional 688,761 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 4,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,254,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,226,245 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,688,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,077 shares of company stock worth $2,568,469 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

