New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Encana Corp (ECA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 998,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 305,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encana were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,564,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 491,400 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Encana by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 982,146 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Encana by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 67,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 431,847 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Encana by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 83,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,707.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $441,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ECA opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encana had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

ECA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

