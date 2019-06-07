NetApp (NTAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.95 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.32.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,322.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $657,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NetApp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 326.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.