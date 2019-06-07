National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National General in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of National General in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NGHC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.24. 211,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,061. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.71. National General has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. National General had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 16.86%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National General’s payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $125,348.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,855.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.