Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Major Shareholder Andrew Lo Purchases 2,424,242 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Andrew Lo purchased 2,424,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,765,599 shares in the company, valued at $336,316,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 6,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,349. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock has a market cap of $710.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Myovant Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $20,104,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 3,012.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 357,454 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 259,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,597,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/myovant-sciences-ltd-myov-major-shareholder-andrew-lo-purchases-2424242-shares.html.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.