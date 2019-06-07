MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Telaria Inc (TLRA)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300,402 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Telaria accounts for approximately 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRA. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at $6,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telaria by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 284,564 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Telaria in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Telaria from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telaria from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:TLRA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 8,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,263. The firm has a market cap of $318.20 million, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telaria Inc has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.19.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $63,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Rossman sold 173,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,406,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

