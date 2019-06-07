MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 481,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 281,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,826,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 362,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,105,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 89,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $552,708.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blima Tuller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $51,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,416.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,843 shares of company stock worth $1,903,342 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. B. Riley started coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

RUBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.54. 16,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,707. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

