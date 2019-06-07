M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $150,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other M&T Bank news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,209. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $165.67. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,446. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

