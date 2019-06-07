M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,531 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,397,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,678,000 after purchasing an additional 216,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $74.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $308.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

