Mork Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Terex Co. (TEX)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Terex accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,194. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $34,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,192. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

