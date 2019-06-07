Morgan Stanley Boosts Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target to $230.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COST. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.81.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $251.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $251.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20,897.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,652,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,862,398,000 after purchasing an additional 736,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,452,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.