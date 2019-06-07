Moody’s Co. (MCO) Receives $183.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 21,593 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $4,064,882.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,014. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $8,120,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,328.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $34,487,147. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

