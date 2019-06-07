MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,343. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

