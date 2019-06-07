MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $6,316,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,459.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,887 shares of company stock worth $53,628,113 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.02. 186,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,108. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $136.03 and a 12-month high of $213.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. UBS Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.82.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

