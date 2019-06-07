Mizuho Begins Coverage on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.03.

NTGN stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 134,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 134,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 1,129.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

