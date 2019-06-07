Middleby (MIDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIDD. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CL King raised shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Middleby to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of MIDD opened at $133.80 on Friday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.37, for a total transaction of $252,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,755,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,739,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,424,000 after buying an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,428,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,839,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,975,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,121,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

