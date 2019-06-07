Microsoft (MSFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.13

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $132.13 and last traded at $132.04, with a volume of 13198929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $964.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,800 shares of company stock worth $27,251,632. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,580,433,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,830,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

