Michaels Companies (MIK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29-2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19-5.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.29-2.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $8.18 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

