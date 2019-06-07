Michaels Companies (MIK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29-2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19-5.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.29-2.41 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $8.18 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.
Michaels Companies Company Profile
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
