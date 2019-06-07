Michael Paul North Sells 5,248 Shares of Amedisys Inc (AMED) Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $603,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $115.00. 10,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amedisys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amedisys by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $415,640,000 after purchasing an additional 415,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

