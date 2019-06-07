Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Trimmed by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 52,855,811 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,542,000 after buying an additional 12,048,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,188,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after buying an additional 1,565,216 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,033 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,770. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

