Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) will report sales of $15.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $15.87 million. Melinta Therapeutics posted sales of $12.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $66.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $73.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.37 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million.

MLNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 843,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,553. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 767,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 682,014 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 562.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 413,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 256,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

