Melinta Therapeutics Inc (MLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.14 Million

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) will report sales of $15.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $15.87 million. Melinta Therapeutics posted sales of $12.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $66.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $73.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.37 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Melinta Therapeutics.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.38. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million.

MLNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 843,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,553. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 767,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 682,014 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 562.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 413,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 256,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.