McKay Securities (MCKS) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:MCKS opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 million and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87. McKay Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 283 ($3.70).

Get McKay Securities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.