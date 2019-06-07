MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (MEC) & TriMas (TRS) Head-To-Head Contrast

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) and TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of TriMas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TriMas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and TriMas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH $354.53 million 0.81 $17.93 million N/A N/A TriMas $877.14 million 1.55 $83.30 million $1.75 17.02

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and TriMas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH 0 1 4 0 2.80 TriMas 0 2 1 0 2.33

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. TriMas has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Given MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH is more favorable than TriMas.

Profitability

This table compares MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH N/A N/A N/A TriMas 8.86% 13.54% 7.57%

Summary

TriMas beats MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name. The Aerospace segment offers fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, and precision-machined components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, MRO/aftermarket providers, and tier one suppliers for commercial; maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); and military aerospace applications and platforms under the TriMas Aerospace, Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder name; industrial sealing, fastener, and specialty products for the petrochemical, petroleum refining, oil field, water/waste water treatment, and other industrial markets under the Lamons name; and various natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for use in oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow Engine name. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, distributors, and licensees. TriMas Corporation is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

