MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,276 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MasTec were worth $76,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MasTec by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $49.91. 6,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

