Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Holdings Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700,711 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $209,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of MRVL opened at $23.69 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Macquarie raised Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

