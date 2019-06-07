Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,405 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 782.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $346.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray purchased 8,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $173,482.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,550.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,597 shares of company stock valued at $305,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

