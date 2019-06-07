Marriott International (MAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $89.90 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Marriott International stock opened at $128.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. Marriott International’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,091 shares of company stock valued at $20,824,986. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

