Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 200.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $131.64. 28,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,389. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,091 shares of company stock worth $20,824,986. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.90 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

