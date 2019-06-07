Marketing Alliance (MAAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MAAL stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Marketing Alliance has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Marketing Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

