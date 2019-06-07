Marchex (MCHX) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marchex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.50. Marchex has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marchex by 4,041.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 117,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 95,147 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

