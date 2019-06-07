Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MRO. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

MRO stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,512,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,674,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

