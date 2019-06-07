Mallinckrodt (MNK) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.94. 8,852,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 2,381,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $749.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $83,234 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 520,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487,394 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

