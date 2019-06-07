Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

