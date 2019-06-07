MacroGenics’ (MGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 256.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 804.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.