Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luna Innovations an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $4.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 138,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.