Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luna Innovations an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $4.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 138,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.72.
Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.
Further Reading: Blockchain
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.